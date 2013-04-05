UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on April 5

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
BUCHAREST, April 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.
ENERGY
The National Statistics Board will release energy resource data for February at 0700 GMT.
DEBT
Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($116.2 million) in five-year treasury bonds on Thursday, at an average yield of 5.5 percent, down from 5.65 percent at the last tender on Feb. 21, central bank data showed.
WAGES
Monthly net average wages in Romania rose by 5.5 percent on the year to 1,553 lei ($450) in February, and edged up 0.3 percent from the previous month, partly because of a hike in the minimum salary, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
The Hungarian forint rose to a more than three-week high on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the central bank's fresh easing plan did not include any drastic measure as some had feared.
UNICREDIT CUSTOMERS UNSHAKEN BY CYPRUS CRISIS, SAYS CEO
Italian bank UniCredit has not seen any significant deposit shifts amid the Cyprus financial crisis, its chief executive said, adding that he believed it had been handled better than previous euro zone crises.
SHALE GAS
Thousands of Romanians across the country protested on Thursday against Chevron's plans to explore for shale gas, demanding the country's leftist government withdraw concessions and ban drilling of the U.S. company's first test wells.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Romanian private lender Banca Transilvania said it aims to raise 30 million euros ($38.6 million) with an issue of 7-year bonds convertible into shares. The subscription period is April 9-May 21.
CFR MARFA
Romania has called for bids in the sale of a 51 percent stake in state-owned rail freight carrier CFR Marfa, setting the starting price at 797.1 million lei ($231.47 million), the transport ministry said.
