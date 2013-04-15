Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): LOT Poland's flag carrier has lost "dozens of millions" of zlotys because of the troubles related to Boeing's Dreamliner and will seek compensation from the plane maker, its chief executive told Rzeczpospolita. ACRON The Russian fertiliser group raised its minority stake in Polish state-controlled competitor Azoty Tarnow to 13 percent and offered it a strategic alliance. INFLATION Polish statistics office to publish March inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to rise 1.1 percent. (1200) CURRENT ACCOUNT Polish central bank to publish balance of payments data. Analysts expect the current account deficit to stand at 1.52 billion euros. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.