Poland - Factors to Watch on April 15

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): LOT Poland's flag carrier has lost "dozens of millions" of zlotys because of the troubles related to Boeing's Dreamliner and will seek compensation from the plane maker, its chief executive told Rzeczpospolita. ACRON The Russian fertiliser group raised its minority stake in Polish state-controlled competitor Azoty Tarnow to 13 percent and offered it a strategic alliance. INFLATION Polish statistics office to publish March inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to rise 1.1 percent. (1200) CURRENT ACCOUNT Polish central bank to publish balance of payments data. Analysts expect the current account deficit to stand at 1.52 billion euros.