Poland - Factors to Watch on April 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    TARNOW 
    The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake in
Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4 million zlotys
($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site. 
    
    PGNiG 
    Poland's state-controlled gas monopoly said its sales rose
to 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first quarter from 4.2
bcm in the previous quarter. 
    
    CREDIT SUISSE
    Credit Suisse closed its Polish brokerage
operations due to a curbing equity market, daily Parkiet
reported.
    
    BOND YIELDS
    Lower yields on Polish bonds will have a positive budget
effect and may cut the expected debt servicing costs by at least
1.5 billion zlotys, deputy finance minister Wojciech Kowalczyk
was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita as saying.
    
