PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - June 2

LONDON, June 2 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
BUDGET GREETINGS CARD FIRM CONSIDERS 700 MLN STG LISTING
Greeting cards chain Card Factory, owned by private equity firm
Charterhouse, is considering a London listing that could value
it at around 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion).
TESCO UNDER FIRE OVER CLUBCARD SALES
A top 10 shareholder said that Tesco's accounting
methods were a "frustration" after Citigroup pointed out that
the firm counts clubcard points used by shoppers in its headline
sales without factoring in the cost of issuing them, making its
figures "less meaningful for investors".
GSK KIDNEY CANCER DRUG COULD HELP AGAINST OVARIAN CANCER
Test results have shown that Votrient, a drug sold by Glaxo
Smith Kline to combat kidney cancer, can also extend the
life of ovarian cancer patients by several months.
FORMER CIRCLE BOSS TO LAUNCH NEW HEALTHCARE VENTURE
Ali Parsa, the founder of private health group Circle
Holdings, is planning on launching a new company called
Babylon Partners, focused on using technology to deliver
healthcare services to patients globally.
ROTHSCHILD EYEING BYRON BURGER CHAIN BID
Jacob Rothschils's RIT Capital Partners is one of a list of
private equity bidders, including Searchlight Capital and TDR
Capital, vying for the restaurant chain Byron. The deal is
expected to value the firm at 90 to 100 million pounds.
The Sunday Telegraph
PENSIONERS AT RISK IN CO-OP BANK CRISIS
Thousands of pensioners and high net-worth investors are at
risk of losing an income stream under an emergency rescue plan
proposed by Co-op bank that would impose losses on
holders of the bank's junior debt.
UK WAR OFFICE UP FOR SALE
Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude said that Britain's
historic War Office building is to be sold on a long lease as
part of government's public asset sales.
Sunday Express
CO-OP EYES SALE OF TRAVEL BUSINESS
The Co-operative group could dispose of its travel agency
arm, a joint venture with Thomas Cook, as part of its
plan to shore up its finances.
DEFENCE MINISTRY COULD REPLACE NIMROD WITH BOEING P-8
Britain's defence ministry is believed to be talking to
Boeing about using its P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to
replace its Nimrod patrol planes.