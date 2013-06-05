Poland - Factors to Watch on June 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES The central bank announces its monthly rate decision. Seventeen of the 19 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to cut its benchmark rate to 2.75 percent in June. The other two forecast unchanged rates. NETIA, LIBERTY GLOBAL Telecoms operator Netia and cable operator UPC, a unit of Liberty Global, are interested in provider of corporate phone services GTS, writes Puls Biznesu. BUDGET The government will decide this month whether to revise the state budget, Prime Minister Donald Tusk tells Polityka. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX