Poland - Factors to Watch on June 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PENSION REFORM
Polish state-guaranteed private pension funds have a
negative impact on public finances and their influence on
economic growth is disputed due to a potentially low investment
effectiveness, finance ministry's Chief Economist Ludwik Kotecki
told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily describing the results of a
long-awaited review of the pension system.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is analysing the possibility
of taking over 11 Polish shale gas licenses from U.S. oil and
gas exploration company Marathon Oil that decided to
quit its Polish operations, PKN's chief executive Jacek Krawiec
was quoted as saying by the Rzeczpospolita daily on Wednesday.
PGE
Poland's top utility has launched a new tender for the
construction of a new power unit at its lignite plant in Turow,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The deadline for filing offers
was set to October 15.
The previous tender was scrapped, because the two offers
received by PGE nearly by 100 percent exceeded PGE's budget
worth about 2.5 billion zlotys.
ROADS
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday Poland would not
bow to political pressure over bills from foreign construction
firms of about 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) for work carried
out under an EU-backed road-building programme.
KGHM
Shareholders at the Polish state-controlled copper miner
meet to decide on dividend payout, with analysts expecting the
state treasury to push the company to hike the payout to 55
percent of last year's net profit.
POLISH POST BANK
Polish state-owned post Poczta Polska has offered to buy the
remaining 25 percent stake in its bank Bank Pocztowy from
Poland's largest bank PKO BP, Jerzy Jozkowiak, chief
executive of Poczta Polska told the Rzeczpospolita daily.
Jozkowiak added he hoped for a positive response from PKO BP
to the offer.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly may issue bonds worth a few hundred
million zlotys in autumn as part of a 4.5-billion zloty issuance
programme, PGNiG financial official Michal Pietrzyk was quoted
as saying by the Parkiet daily.
DATA
The statistics office releases May industrial output and
producer price (PPI) data. Economists polled by Reuters expect
output to fall 0.85 percent and PPI down by 2.4 percent. (1200)
RATES
Poland's central bank is close to reaching adequate interest
rates after a series of cuts, with July seen as a possible
turning point in monetary policy, a Monetary Policy Council
(MPC) member Jerzy Hausner said on Tuesday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX