UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 25

BUCHAREST, June 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 300 million lei in
ten-year treasury bonds.
MONEY SUPPLY
Romania's central bank is expected to release money supply
data for May.
ERSTE TO ISSUE SHARES TO REPAY STATE AID, CUTS OUTLOOK
Erste Group Bank will raise about 660 million
euros ($867 million) in equity and repay state aid in the third
quarter, it said on Monday, forecasting operating profit would
fall as much as 5 percent in 2013 rather than holding steady.
MARKET TURMOIL CUTS ROMANIA'S ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE ON IMF DEAL
A rapid sell-off in emerging markets has left Romania's
government with an awkward choice - push ahead quickly with
politically sensitive reforms or risk the loss of an IMF safety
belt and a run on its currency and debt.
Romania appeared to be in a comfortable position before the
U.S. Federal Reserve rocked markets by signalling it will reduce
monetary stimulus, sending developing country assets - including
Romania's - tumbling.
ROMANIA TO LOWER ELECTRICITY TARIFFS BY 1.3 PCT FROM JULY
Romania will lower electricity tariffs by 1.3 percent on
average for household consumers and some industrial clients from
July, energy regulator ANRE said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European currencies traded stronger on Monday led by
the previously battered Polish zloty, with investors
anticipating further intervention from Poland's central bank if
the currency slides again.
GOVERNMENTS WEAKEN EU TOBACCO CURBS TO SECURE AGREEMENT
European Union health ministers agreed on Friday to ease
tough planned restrictions on tobacco products to overcome
opposition from some governments to the draft rules.
UNICREDIT
Romanian UniCredit Tiriac Bank sold 550 million lei ($159.4
million) worth of five-year bonds carrying a 6.35 percent
coupon, it said in a statement.
EXXON
Exxon Mobil Corp selected Diamond Offshore Drilling
Inc for drilling services worth $532 mln in the Black Sea
Neptun block.
The block is a joint venture between Romanian oil and gas
group Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, and ExxonMobil. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
EUROPEAN FUNDS
Romania's absorption rate of European Union development
funds is of 15 percent so far, European Funds Minister Eugen
Teodorovici said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2