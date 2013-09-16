Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 16

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PKN
Oil refiner PKN Orlen said it was buying Canada's
TriOil for C$183.7 million or about 563 million
zlotys.
PKN Orlen said the acquisition was in line with the strategy
to develop its oil and gas exploration efforts.
ENERGA IPO
The initial public offer (IPO) of Poland's state-owned
utilities Energa could be supported by the country's gas
monopoly PGNiG, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, quoting a
high-ranking PGNiG manager. The Treasury wants to sell up to 35
percent in Energa by the end of the year.
SHARE LICENCES
PKN Orlen, San Leon and Breitling Oil are
interested in buying 11 Polish shale exploration concessions
from Marathon Oil, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
Marathon Oil said it wants to pull out of Polish shale gas
citing difficult geology and short-comings in the regulatory
environment.
FARMERS' ACCOUNTING
Poland's government will work on introducing accounting
requirements in the agricultural sector, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki,
the prime minister's chief economic adviser, told Bloomberg
Businessweek in an interview. The move could be seen as a step
towards calculating income levels in the sector, and later
implementing income taxes for farmers.
DATA
The central bank releases core inflation data for August at
1200. For forecasts, see.
