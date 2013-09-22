Hungary's foreign loans scheme should not upset bank system-minister

* Fx loan conversion scheme should not threaten banking
system -minister
* No government member said forint conversion should be
instant -Varga
BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Hungary's efforts to ease the
burdens of foreign-currency loan holders cannot threaten the
operability of the banking sector, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
said on Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands of Hungarian families are reeling from
loan repayments which have shot up as the forint has lost value
against the Swiss franc, a favoured low-interest option for
mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis.
The ruling conservative party Fidesz, which faces elections
in April or May, this month gave banks an ultimatum to cut the
burden of foreign-currency mortgage holders by November.
Varga reiterated in an interview, quoted on the www.atv.hu
website of ATV television, that the government will take
measures if banks do not find a solution by the Nov. 1 deadline.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear that a new scheme
to help borrowers could entail a quick conversion of more than
10 billion Swiss francs ($10.8 billion) into forints, inflicting
new losses on banks and further undermining the forint.
Mihaly Patai, the head of Hungary's Bank Association, has
said that the banking system and the forint would be hammered if
banks are forced to convert loans in one go.
The government has said that the loans should be converted
into forints but has not presented a scheme yet on how that
should be done.
When asked in the interview about the conversions, Varga
said:
"No government member has said that we would want to convert
the loans into forints instantly."
Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new
mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen
and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.
($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs)
