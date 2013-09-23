European shares hit session high after German, euro zone data

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
LONDON, Sept 23 The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a session high of 1,265.05 shortly after the release of upbeat data from Germany and the broader euro zone.
Business activity in the euro zone grew faster than expected this month, while earlier, data showed Germany's private sector grew in September at its fastest rate since January, adding to signs that the economy is healing.
By 0833 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.72 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,264.33, trading near its recent five-year closing high of 1,265.95. (Reporting by David Brett)
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going