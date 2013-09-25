版本:
Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
    
    SWITCH TENDER
    Poland's finance ministry will offer floating-rate bonds
maturing in January 2019 and fixed-rate bonds due October 2023
at a switch tender.
    
    LOT 
    Two out of five Boeing 787 Dreamliners owned by Poland's
flagship carrier LOT had an engine glitch, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna writes quoting the carrier's press office.
    
     
                       
