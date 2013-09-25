Ryanair says 'positive' on Boeing Max after talks

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
LONDON, Sept 25 Ryanair is positively disposed towards the Boeing 737 Max after talks with the U.S. plane maker over a possible order for up to 200 of the planes, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We're pleased with what we have found so far. Our view on it is positive," Howard Millar told journalists in London.
Ryanair said in June that it could place an order by the end of the year. Millar did not comment on the timing of a possible order, saying only that a working group review should be complete by the end of October.
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.