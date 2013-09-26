Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 26

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): LOT VS BOEING Poland's flagship carrier LOT had to delay some of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights after checkups showed two planes lacked gas filters, the company's spokeswoman said. LNG Building the liquified natural gas terminal at the Baltic Sea could add 8 billion zlotys ($2.56 billion) to Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) if its potential capacity is raised to 7.5 billion cubic metres from the currently planned 6.6 billion, daily Parkiet wrote, quoting an EY report. POLIMEX The construction group Polimex is running out of time to reach agreement with its debt holders, issue new shares and obtain banking guarantees for its major deal to build a power plant in Opole, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. The negotiations are scheduled to finish by the end of September but analysts says Polimex will get more time. The new power plant in Opole, in the south of Poland, which will cost 11.6 billion zlotys, is the country's key energy project. POLL Support for Poland's opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) fell by 1 percentage point to 30 percent, while support for the ruling Civic Platform was stable at 24 percent, a public opinion survey by Homo Homini for the Rzeczpospolita daily showed. BROKERS Brokers in Poland hope that the Warsaw bourse will lower its fees soon, which would help them boost profitability, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX