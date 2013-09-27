Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSIONS Workers will have the option of switching from privately-managed pension funds to the state pension fund every two or three years, Prime Minister Donald Tusk was quoted by the Rzeczpospolita daily. MINING LAW The government's permanent committee will deal in October at the earliest with amending the geology and mining law as well as a draft bill on a tax on oil and gas extraction, Parkiet daily reported. PKP CARGO Analysts estimate the value of railway carrier PKP Cargo, which is to debut on the Warsaw bourse this year, at an average 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.21 billion), Puls Biznesu reported. IPO U.S. pharmaceutical company Milestone Scientific plans to sell its shares on Poland's small-cap NewConnect market to obtain funds for development, Parkiet daily reported. GDP Poland's statistics office will publish revised GDP data for 2011 and 2012. DEBT STRATEGY The government is expected to approve a new debt management strategy on Friday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX