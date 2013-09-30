Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION REFORM The government's plan to ban Polish privately-managed pension funds from investing in treasury bonds raises concern as it would increase the risks for future pensioners, president's aide Irena Woycicka told Gazeta Wyborcza on Monday. The government plans to implement its pension system overhaul by the middle of next year, but Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski needs to sign any laws before they come into force. The Warsaw stock exchange supports the government's plan to transfer treasury bond holdings from privately-managed pension funds to the state and cancel them, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing a document from the parliament's proceedings. IKEA Swedish furniture company Ikea will keep increasing its production capacity in Poland, one of its biggest suppliers of furniture, Ikea chief executive Peter Agnefjall told the Rzeczpospolita daily. AMAZON Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest online retailer, plans to open logistics centres in Poland and the Czech Republic, Puls Biznesu daily reported. Amazon plans to employ about 6,000 workers in its centres in the Polish cities of Wroclaw and Poznan, which are to be launched in 2014, the daily added. GRUPA AZOTY Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron wants to increase its stake in Polish rival Grupa Azoty ATTP.WA to at least 20 percent from 15.3 percent, Acron's deputy chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday. CBANK CHIEF ON RATES Polish interest rates should remain at their current levels at least until the middle of next year, the country's central bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying on Friday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX