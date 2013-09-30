Poland - Factors to Watch on Sept 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PENSION REFORM
The government's plan to ban Polish privately-managed
pension funds from investing in treasury bonds raises concern as
it would increase the risks for future pensioners, president's
aide Irena Woycicka told Gazeta Wyborcza on Monday.
The government plans to implement its pension system
overhaul by the middle of next year, but Poland's President
Bronislaw Komorowski needs to sign any laws before they come
into force.
The Warsaw stock exchange supports the government's plan to
transfer treasury bond holdings from privately-managed pension
funds to the state and cancel them, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported, citing a document from the parliament's proceedings.
IKEA
Swedish furniture company Ikea will keep increasing its
production capacity in Poland, one of its biggest suppliers of
furniture, Ikea chief executive Peter Agnefjall told the
Rzeczpospolita daily.
AMAZON
Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest online
retailer, plans to open logistics centres in Poland and the
Czech Republic, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
Amazon plans to employ about 6,000 workers in its centres in
the Polish cities of Wroclaw and Poznan, which are to be
launched in 2014, the daily added.
GRUPA AZOTY
Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron
wants to increase its stake in Polish rival Grupa
Azoty ATTP.WA to at least 20 percent from 15.3 percent, Acron's
deputy chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.
CBANK CHIEF ON RATES
Polish interest rates should remain at their current levels
at least until the middle of next year, the country's central
bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying on Friday.
