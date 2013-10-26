UN Syria peace envoy says Iran should come to Geneva talks - Press TV

DUBAI Oct 26 The United Nations peace envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi said on Saturday he Iran should be invited to peace talks in Geneva, Iran's English-language Press TV reported.

"We believe that the participation of Iran in the Geneva conference is natural and necessary as well as fruitful, so we are hopeful that this invitation is made," Brahimi said during a news conference in Tehran, according to Press TV, which translated his live remarks into English.