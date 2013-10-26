UN Syria peace envoy says Iran should come to Geneva talks - Press TV

UPDATE 1-Samsung launches Galaxy S8 and dreams of recovery from Note 7
* S8 to go on sale on April 21 (Adds executive quote, analyst quote and retail prices at U.S. carriers)
DUBAI Oct 26 The United Nations peace envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi said on Saturday he Iran should be invited to peace talks in Geneva, Iran's English-language Press TV reported.
"We believe that the participation of Iran in the Geneva conference is natural and necessary as well as fruitful, so we are hopeful that this invitation is made," Brahimi said during a news conference in Tehran, according to Press TV, which translated his live remarks into English.
* S8 to go on sale on April 21 (Adds executive quote, analyst quote and retail prices at U.S. carriers)
BRASILIA, March 29 Brazil needs independent controls over its meat industry, a top EU health official said on Wednesday, as he wrapped up a visit to the country rocked by an anticorruption investigation centering on bribery of its food-sanitation inspectors.
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow the company to expand its exposure to the U.S. rail freight and dollarized markets.