UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Oct 28

BUCHAREST Oct 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($155.11
million) in five-year treasury bonds.
ROMANIAN FARMERS CHOOSE SUBSISTENCE OVER SHALE GAS
The small hilly town of Pungesti in eastern Romania could be
sitting on vast reserves of shale gas and U.S. energy major
Chevron wants to find it.
But the people of Pungesti want nothing to do with it.
ROMANIA RECONNECTS 2ND NUCLEAR UNIT TO POWER GRID
Romania's nuclear power operator Nuclearelectrica
reconnected the second unit at its Cernavoda power station on
Saturday after a malfunction at one of its fuelling transformers
halted its output earlier this week.
ROMANIA 9-MONTH BUDGET DEFICIT FLAT AT 1.3 PCT/GDP
Romania recorded a government budget deficit of 1.3 percent
of gross domestic product in the first nine months, virtually
unchanged from the end of August, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
WEAK REVENUES MEAN ROMANIA MUST CUT 2013 SPENDING - PM
Romania's government will have to cut its spending this year
because tax revenues are smaller than expected, leftist Prime
Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday.
BLACK SEA WHEAT EXPORTS TO FALL AS RUSSIAN FARMERS HOLD BACK
Wheat exports from the Black Sea countries could be modest
in November as Russian farmers withhold crop in expectation of
higher prices and as Kazakhstan needs more time to get a clear
estimate of the quality of its harvest, traders said.
CEE MARKETS
The Czech crown eased on Friday ahead of elections that the
opposition Social Democrats are expected to win but without a
majority, which could lead to prolonged political wrangling.
SOLAR ENERGY PARKS
Energreen Investment Europe is investing about 37 million
euros in two solar energy parks in Brasov county.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
NUCLEARELECTRICA
Shares in Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica
could be listed on the Bucharest stock exchange on Nov. 4.
Monday, Oct. 28, is the last day allotment rights in the company
can be traded.
The company sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for
roughly 282 million lei in September.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 12