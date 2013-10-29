版本:
Russia's Gazprom says concerned over Ukraine gas payments

MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Tuesday it was concerned about neighbouring Ukraine's ability to pay for gas after it failed to pay for deliveries.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement: "We are exceedingly worried about the current situation with Ukrainian payments for Russian gas supplies."

