Credit Suisse SSA syndicate hit as bank proceeds with cuts

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Credit Suisse's head of sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate has been put at risk as part of a wider round of cuts undertaken by the Swiss institution, multiple sources said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Edward Mizuhara had been at the bank since April 2006, having joined from Lehman Brothers.

The bank was rumoured to be cutting around 65 jobs across its fixed income business as part of recently announced plans to shrink its presence in the area. Expectations had been that sales and trading would be hurt most, but that origination and syndicate could be affected as well.

Mizuhara reported to Greg Arkus, Credit Suisse's head of SSA DCM and syndicate, who remains at the bank. Dhiren Shah, who has been at Credit Suisse since 2006 and works on the covered bond and SSA syndicate, will take on more syndicate responsibilities, assisted by Chris Tuffey, head of European debt syndicate at the bank.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, and Mizuhara could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)