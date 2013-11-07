Verizon plans European investor meetings in November

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Verizon Communications is planning to
meet European fixed income investors in November in preparation
for a bond transaction that is expected to take place in the New
Year, according to market sources.
The US telecommunications giant could be planning to take
out a US$12bn term loan put in place during the firm's buyout of
Verizon Wireless from Vodafone, a source told IFR.
The company priced a record US$49bn bond in September, and,
with the loan, completely refinanced its record-breaking $61bn
bridge loan put in place to cover the debt portion of the
acquisition of Vodafone's 45% holding in Verizon Wireless.
An overwhelming response to the US dollar deal led it to
abandon plans to print sterling- and euro-denominated bonds at
the last minute.