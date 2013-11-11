Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q3 profit soars

BRIEF-Golden ocean group enters deals to buy 16 modern dry bulk vessels
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares
DUBAI Nov 11 Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, posted a near fourfold increase in its third-quarter profit as income from its portfolio companies increased sharply.
Waha posted a quarterly profit of 107.1 million dirhams ($29.2 million), compared with 27.5 million dirhams for the year-ago period, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.
The investment firm said income from its portfolio companies, which include New York-listed AerCap Holdings , rose to 84.9 million dirhams during the quarter from 49.5 million dirhams for the same period last year.
* believes Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission will find shareholder applications to be without merit
* CEO Steven Hilton's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.36 million versus $5.53 million in FY 2015