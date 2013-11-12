Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 12

BUCHAREST Nov 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Romania's central bank is expected to release September
current account data.
ROMGAZ
Shares in Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz begin
trading. The firm sold a 15 percent stake in an IPO, raising 1.7
billion lei ($510.04 million).
INFLATION
Romania's annual inflation stood at 1.9 percent
in October, flat from September and in line with market
consensus, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Monday.
FOREIGN TRADE
Romania's trade deficit shrank 42.4 percent on
the year to 4.2 billion euros ($5.61 billion) in the first nine
months, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 600 million lei ($180 million) in
five-year treasury bonds due in April 2015, with the average
accepted yield at 3.46 percent, compared with 3.48 percent at a
previous tender on Oct. 17.
ROSIA MONTANA
A special Romanian parliamentary commission overwhelmingly
rejected a draft bill that would allow Canada's Gabriel
Resources to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold
mine in the Carpathian mountains.
* Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, owned by Canada's Gabriel
Resources, said it hopes Romania's parliament will
approve general mining legislation fast, which would enable it
to start building the mine next year.
ENERGY
Romania may postpone deregulating gas tariff for industrial
users by a year to December 2015 to counter any market
volatility if the difference between domestic and Russian gas
prices is too high, the energy ministry said on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies weakened on Monday, as the
possibility of an earlier start to the withdrawal of U.S.
monetary stimulus put pressure on emerging assets.
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP
Austria's Vienna Insurance Group said on Monday it
expects volatile 2013 results due to tough markets in Romania
and problems at its motor insurance business in Italy.