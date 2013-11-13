Orders near USD6bn for Barclays US dollar Additional Tier 1

FOREX-Dollar slides vs yen, euro on U.S. political uncertainty
* Investors look to U.S. jobs report on Friday (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays has attracted orders of around USD6bn for its new perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a banker involved in the deal.
The SEC-registered offering is continuing to be marketed at low 8% area via Barclays' own syndicate team, along with joint leads Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo.
Pricing is expected later today.
* Investors look to U.S. jobs report on Friday (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
* Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, US licensee of group's partner Novartis AG launched Utibron Neohaler in US
* Focal point will be to sell Electra Italia's sales activities, including its supply agreements and customer base