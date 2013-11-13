版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 13日 星期三 23:29 BJT

Barclays attracts US$10bn for Additional Tier 1 bond

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays has attracted US$10bn of orders from global investors for its new perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a banker involved in the deal.

The SEC-registered offering is now being marketed at 8.25% from initial price thoughts of low 8% area via Barclays' own syndicate team, along with joint leads Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo.

Pricing is expected later today.

