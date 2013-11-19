Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PGE The chief executive officer at Poland's biggest power producer PGE resigned following changes in the company's management board, PGE said. GOVERNMENT RESHUFFLE Poland's Prime Minister is expected to announce changes to his cabinet this week, ahead of the ruling Civic Platform meeting on Saturday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. Changes may also include liquidating or merging some ministries. OUTPUT, WAGES The statistics office releases industrial output and corporate sector wages for October. Analysts polled by Reuters expected output to rise 4.4 percent with wages up 2.9 percent. PKP Cargo The European Union's No. 2 rail freight carrier said on Monday its chief executive Lukasz Boron resigned due to personal reasons. JSW Coking coal producer JSW is in talks with EU's largest hard coal producer Kompania Weglowa on a potential purchase of one of the latter's coal mines, Parkiet daily wrote. PKN ORLEN Poland's biggest refiner PKN has started its ninth shale gas exploration well at the exploration licence in the east of Poland it bought from last year from the U.S. ExxonMobil, Parkiet daily wrote. PLAY The telecom operator P4, plans to refinance its debt of 2.4 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. UNITED TECHNOLOGIES Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp plans to increase production in Poland and hire new employees, the company's Chief Executive Louis Chenevert told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX