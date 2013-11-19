版本:
Poland - Factors to Watch on Nov 19

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
    
    PGE 
    The chief executive officer at Poland's biggest power
producer PGE resigned following changes in the company's
management board, PGE said. 
    
    GOVERNMENT RESHUFFLE
    Poland's Prime Minister is expected to announce changes to
his cabinet this week, ahead of the ruling Civic Platform
meeting on Saturday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. Changes may
also include liquidating or merging some ministries. 
    
    OUTPUT, WAGES
    The statistics office releases industrial output and
corporate sector wages for October. Analysts polled by Reuters
expected output to rise 4.4 percent with wages up 2.9 percent.

    PKP Cargo 
    The European Union's No. 2 rail freight carrier said on
Monday its chief executive Lukasz Boron resigned due to personal
reasons. 
    
    JSW 
    Coking coal producer JSW is in talks with EU's largest hard
coal producer Kompania Weglowa on a potential purchase of one of
the latter's coal mines, Parkiet daily wrote.
    
    PKN ORLEN 
    Poland's biggest refiner PKN has started its ninth shale gas
exploration well at the exploration licence in the east of
Poland it bought from last year from the U.S. ExxonMobil,
Parkiet daily wrote. 
    
    PLAY
    The telecom operator P4, plans to refinance its debt of 2.4
billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. 
    
    UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 
    Industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp 
plans to increase production in Poland and hire new employees,
the company's Chief Executive Louis Chenevert told
Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview. 
    
