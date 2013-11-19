UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 19

BUCHAREST Nov 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's coalition government of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta holds meeting from 1130 GMT.

DUTCH HEIST

Romanians accused of stealing paintings from Rotterdam's Kunsthal museum will attend new court hearings on Tuesday.

ROMANIA SELLS 700 MLN LEI IN BONDS DUE IN 2020

Romania sold the planned 700 million lei ($211.93 million) in seven-year treasury bonds due in April 2020 on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.04 percent against 5.11 percent at a Sept. 12 tender.

CEE MARKETS

The forint rose to around a one-week high on Monday to lead gains in emerging Europe, boosted by Hungary launching the sale of 10-year dollar-denominated bonds and increased global appetite global for riskier assets.

FORD

Ford Motor Co. does not plan at this moment any halt in car production at its Romanian factory in December. Ford has stopped production for three straight months in Romania starting from September on weak demand.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 13

TAROM

State-owned carrier Tarom recorded loses of 83 million lei ($25.24 million) in the first nine months, 30 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 12