Romania - Factors to watch on Nov 27

BUCHAREST Nov 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CHINA SEEKS TO BOOST TRADE WITH EX-COMMUNIST EUROPE

China wants to double trading volumes with central and eastern members of the European Union in the next five years, Li Keqiang said on his first visit to the former communist bloc as premier.

WIND ENERGY

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd has entered a 200 megawatt wind farm development agreement in Romania. The project's worth amounts to roughly 400 million euros.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the Hungarian forint steady even though the central bank cut its base rate by 20 basis points, reducing the premium on the currency.

DUTCH ART HEIST

A Romanian court sentenced the ringleader of a gang that stole paintings from a Dutch museum in one of the world's biggest art heists to six years and eight months in prison on Tuesday.

MOLDOVA

Tiny Moldova will defy Russian pressure and initial an accord on strengthening ties with the European Union, despite a change of heart over Europe by its neighbour, Ukraine, Prime Minister Iurie Leanca said on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, which borders Ukraine and the EU member Romania, will initial the agreement on Friday.

COVERED BONDS

Romania's central bank approved a draft law on Tuesday that changes the way commercial banks issue covered bonds, which are debt securities backed by cash flows from mortgages, a bank official was quoted saying. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

ENERGY INVESTMENT

Chinese energy majors have signalled they could invest in four large energy projects in Romania, including new nuclear power reactors, with a total investment value at 5 billion euros, Energy Minister Constantin Nita said. Agrepres

LOANS

* Romania's largest lender, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), majority-controlled by Austria's Erste Group Bank will lend up to 6 million euros to Austrian firm Biogest to build a 1.5 megawatt biogas station.

* Romanian canned meat maker Scandia Food will borrow 22 million euros from Banca Transilvania to upgrade production lines and pay off older loans.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 11

