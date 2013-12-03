Barclays fixes terms on euro CoCo

BRIEF-Leclanche announces 2.7 mln Sfr equity investment by Baring Asset Management
* Says announces 2.7 million Swiss franc equity investment by Baring Asset Management as part of broader capital raising
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - Barclays PLC is poised to price its first euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 8% on Tuesday, according to a market source.
The EUR1bn perpetual bond is callable after seven years and is being sold via sole bookrunner Barclays.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint lead managers with no books. The bond is expected to price later today.
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.