RBC Capital Markets co-head of FX trading leaves bank -source

LONDON Feb 7 Graeme King, co-head of foreign exchange spot trading at RBC Capital Markets in London, has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source did not give a reason for King leaving the firm. Market sources said he had been working at RBC as recently as Thursday.

King wasn't immediately available for comment.

His exit comes the same week as three high-level departures at foreign exchange operations at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

The FX industry in recent months has been the subject of a global investigation into allegations of currency rate manipulation and collusion.

UK regulators said this week that the investigation would likely continue into 2015.