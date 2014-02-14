Emerging equity funds suffer 16th straight week of outflows-EPFR

LONDON Feb 14 Investors yanked almost $4.5 billion out of emerging bond and equity funds over the past week, with equity funds seeing their 16th straight week of outflows, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to clients late on Thursday, said that $3.08 billion had fled emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 12.

This represented a smaller loss than the $6 billion-plus exodus in each of the previous weeks. Emerging equities have risen almost 2 percent this week, on track for their strongest week since October 2013.

However, year-to-date investors have already pulled more than $21 billion from emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR, compared to $15.2 billion in the whole of 2013.

The 16 straight weeks of outflows have brought cumulative losses in this period to $36 billion, or almost 5 percent of the funds' assets under management, analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate.

The losses contrast with developed market equity funds which reported inflows of $13.9 billion in the past week, of which U.S. funds received $7.38 billion, the data showed.

Emerging bond funds reported outflows of $1.38 billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to over $8 billion, or more than half of last year's $14 billion outflow.

Barclays analysts noted that local bonds had accounted for most of the losses over the past week even though emerging currencies, the main source of price volatility on emerging domestic debt, had been relatively calm.

"This is a negative sign and consistent with our view that continued currency depreciation can hit local bonds in a number of ways, including through its effect on inflation and/or triggering a monetary policy response," Barclays told clients.