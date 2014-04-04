Shares in Remy Cointreau surge, traders cite bid speculation

LONDON, April 4 Shares in Remy Cointreau surged in early deals, with traders citing speculation that Brown-Forman is mulling a bid for the luxury drinks company.

Remy Cointreau rose as much as 10 percent, before trimming gains to trade 5.9 percent higher. Traders cited an article on the "Betaville" blog as the source of the speculation.

Remy Cointreau officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)