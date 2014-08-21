RPT-Opera browser to become standard on Microsoft mobile phones

(Repeats to additional readers with no changes)
OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian software maker Opera
has signed a deal to take over the browser building
unit of Microsoft's Nokia mobile phone unit, Opera said on
Thursday.
"We have signed a strategic licensing deal with Microsoft.
We are basically taking over the browser building department in
Nokia," Opera Chief Executive Lars Boilsesen said. "This means
that Opera Mini will become the default browser for Microsoft's
feature phone product lines and the Asha phones product lines."
The deal will be profitable from the start, he added.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik)