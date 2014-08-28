BUZZ-Draegerwerk seen up, helped by Berenberg upgrade

** Berenberg raises its recommendation on Draegerwerk to "buy" from "hold", saying the German medical technology group's stock has the potential to double over three to four years, along with Getinge and Sorin . ** Says stocks with highest upside potential on a 6-12 month view include Draegerwerk, Tecan, Sorin and Sartorius. ** Draegerwerk is indicated to rise 2.7 percent, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz. ** Draegerwerk last month warned of a squeeze on sales from the strong euro, saying it has suffered tough trading in a number of markets. ** Draegerwerk's stock is down 20 percent so far this year and reached its lowest level in more than a year and a half at 56.32 euros on Aug. 5. ** "Clearly, Draegerwerk is not yet living up to its full potential - however we are optimistic things are starting to change," Berenberg analysts say in a note.