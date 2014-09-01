BUZZ-ITV hits 13-1/2 year high on bid speculation

** Broadcaster ITV is the third best performing
stock on Europe's Stoxx 600.
** Talk of a takeover from Virgin Media owner Liberty Global
sends ITV's shares to highest since Jan 2001.
** Speculation fueled by report in The Telegraph saying
Liberty canvassing support from major ITV shareholders following
its acquisition of a 6.4 percent stake.
** ITV declined to comment on the rumours.
** Liberium notes a bid would have to take into account an
anticipated rule change involving retransmission fees.
** Currently regulations stop ITV from charging
retransmission fees - potentially pure profits - for its biggest
channel ITV1.
