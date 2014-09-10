Ireland appoints data protection chief with corporate background

DUBLIN, Sept 10 Ireland has appointed a
government official with experience at multinational companies
as its new data protection commissioner to head up a body which
acts as regulator to the likes of Google and Facebook
outside North America.
Helen Dixon, currently the Irish Registrar of Companies,
spent 11 years working with two U.S. technology firms with their
European bases in Ireland, including software company Citrix
Systems, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Ireland is home to the European headquarters of several big
U.S. technology companies and is a major host of data servers.
In 2012, the commissioner's office ordered Facebook to overhaul
privacy protection for its users abroad following a probe.
Dixon replaces the retired Billy Hawkes who has served as
commissioner since 2005, when Facebook was still only available
in a small number of universities.
The Irish government last week expressed serious concern
about a U.S. court order for Microsoft to hand over
emails held on servers in Ireland to U.S. prosecutors, saying it
would create significant legal uncertainty about data protection
in Europe.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)