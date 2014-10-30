BUZZ-Geberit: boosted by net profit increase

** Geberit shares rise as much as 4 pct to 322 Swiss francs after co posts better-than-expected rise in Q3 net profit.

** Maker of toilet & piping systems posted an almost 11 pct rise in net profit, helped by its performance in top market Germany which offset falling demand elsewhere in Europe.

** Sales rose 3 pct to 612.7 million francs in the third quarter. (Reuters Messaging: alice.baghdjian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)