BUZZ-Clariant shares rise on guidance upgrade, Q3 sales beat

** Shares in Clariant rise 2.2 pct after the specialty chemicals maker reports better-than-expected Q3 sales growth.

** Q3 net sales were 1.51 bln Swiss francs vs forecast of 1.49 bln in a Reuters poll.

** Co also lifted its guidance for 2014 and now expects mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies from a previous forecast for low-to-mid-single digit sales growth.

**"Clariant, equipped with an attractive portfolio of businesses, is relentlessly pursuing its profitable growth strategy and we continue to see fundamental upside for the shares on a 12-month basis," said Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock.

** But Raifaisz warned the shares could face "choppy waters" in short term given challenging trading environment, particularly in Europe.

** Shares down about 1 pct so far this year. (RM://caroline.copley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)