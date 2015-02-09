版本:
BRIEF-Alpiq's KAM receives steam turbine power plant construction order

Feb 9 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Alpiq subsidiary Kraftanlagen Muenchen (KAM) receives major order from Attero

* Contract is for the construction of a new steam turbine power plant in Moerdijk in the Netherlands

* KAM's contract covers the major part of the total investment of 100 million euros ($113 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AarO86 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
