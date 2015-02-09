BRIEF-Alpiq's KAM receives steam turbine power plant construction order

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 9 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Alpiq subsidiary Kraftanlagen Muenchen (KAM) receives major order from Attero
* Contract is for the construction of a new steam turbine power plant in Moerdijk in the Netherlands
* KAM's contract covers the major part of the total investment of 100 million euros ($113 million) Source text: bit.ly/1AarO86 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 10 Swiss Life said it was making progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee business and third-party asset management despite lower first-quarter premiums.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.