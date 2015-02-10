版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 14:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gemalto says to buy secure document business from Trub AG

Feb 10 Gemalto Nv

* Gemalto says to buy secure document business from trub ag; deal will contribute 100 million swiss francs to annual revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrew Callus)

