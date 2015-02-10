CORRECTED-Apple sets initial price thoughts on Swiss franc bonds

(Corrects minimum size of 2030 bond to CHF250m)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set initial price thoughts on its new short 10-year and 15-year Swiss franc bonds.

Price thoughts on the new 2024 bond are mid-swaps plus 27bp area, with an indicative 0.375% coupon. The minimum size of the deal is CHF500m.

Price thoughts on the new 2030 bond are at mid-swaps plus 37bp area, with an indicative 0.75% coupon. The minimum size of the deal is CHF250m.

The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at short notice. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Anil Mayre)