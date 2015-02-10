CORRECTED-Apple sets initial price thoughts on Swiss franc bonds

(Corrects minimum size of 2030 bond to CHF250m)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set initial price thoughts
on its new short 10-year and 15-year Swiss franc bonds.
Price thoughts on the new 2024 bond are mid-swaps plus 27bp
area, with an indicative 0.375% coupon. The minimum size of the
deal is CHF500m.
Price thoughts on the new 2030 bond are at mid-swaps plus
37bp area, with an indicative 0.75% coupon. The minimum size of
the deal is CHF250m.
The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit
Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at
short notice.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Anil Mayre)