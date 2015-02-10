版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 19:02 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Apple sets final spread on Swiss franc bonds

(Corrects currency in first paragraph)

By Laura Benitez and Robert Smith

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set the final spreads on its dual-tranche Swiss franc deal. The minimum SFr700m 2024 tranche will price at mid-swaps plus 25bp, and the minimum SFr300m 2030 tranche at mid-swaps plus 35bp.

Guidance on the short 10-year was mid-swaps plus 27bp area with an indicative 0.375% coupon, and the 15-year was marketed at plus 37bp area with a 0.75% coupon.

The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs indicating that books can close at short notice. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐