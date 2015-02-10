UPDATE 2-Apple sets final spreads on Swiss franc bonds

(Updates to include soft-sounding levels, book timing)
By Robert Smith and Laura Benitez
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Apple has set the final spreads on
its dual-tranche Swiss franc deal. The minimum SFr700m 2024
tranche will price at mid-swaps plus 25bp, and the minimum
SFr300m 2030 tranche at mid-swaps plus 35bp.
Guidance on the short 10-year was mid-swaps plus 27bp area
with an indicative 0.375% coupon, and the 15-year was marketed
at plus 37bp area with a 0.75% coupon.
The deal was initially soft-sounded with investors at 25bp
to 30bp over mid-swaps for the short 10-year and at 35bp to 40bp
over swaps for the 15-year bond.
The issue is slated to price later today, with leads Credit
Suisse and Goldman Sachs due to close books at 1430 CET.
(Reporting by Robert Smith and Laura Benitez, editing by Julian
Baker)