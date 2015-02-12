版本:
France, Egypt to conclude Rafale fighter jet in Cairo on Monday - Le Monde

PARIS Feb 12 France and Egypt will finalise a defence deal that includes 24 Dassault-built Rafale fighter jets worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), Le Monde reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, which did not identify its source, said the two sides had initialled the deal on Thursday and that the final page outlining the modalities would be signed on Monday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi and French officials.

French and Egyptian government officials and Dassault executives could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)
