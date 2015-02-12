BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange announces changes in its main indexes

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
Feb 12 Warsaw Stock Exchange:
* After the session on March 20, the Warsaw Stock Exchange will revise the membership of the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and sWIG80 indexes
* Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA, Kernel Holding SA and Grupa Lotos SA will leave the WIG20
* ENEA SA, Energa SA and Cyfrowy Polsat SA will join the WIG20
* Stalprodukt SA will join WIG40 and Midas SA will leave the WIG40 index
* Bytom SA, Investment Friends SA (IFSA), Paged SA and Serinus Energy Inc will join the sWIG80
* JW Construction Holding SA, Open Finance SA , Skotan SA and Wielton SA will leave the sWIG80 index as of March 20 Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update