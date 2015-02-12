版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange announces changes in its main indexes

Feb 12 Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* After the session on March 20, the Warsaw Stock Exchange will revise the membership of the WIG20, WIG20TR, mWIG40 and sWIG80 indexes

* Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA, Kernel Holding SA and Grupa Lotos SA will leave the WIG20

* ENEA SA, Energa SA and Cyfrowy Polsat SA will join the WIG20

* Stalprodukt SA will join WIG40 and Midas SA will leave the WIG40 index

* Bytom SA, Investment Friends SA (IFSA), Paged SA and Serinus Energy Inc will join the sWIG80

* JW Construction Holding SA, Open Finance SA , Skotan SA and Wielton SA will leave the sWIG80 index as of March 20 Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐