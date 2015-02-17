BRIEF-Sika AG says former board members oppose takeover plans

European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Feb 17 Sika AG :
* Said on Monday in a communique dated Feb. 16, a group led by Walter Gruebler, former Chairman of the Board of Directors, explicitly expresses its support for the course adopted by Sika's Board of Directors and management
* Said group holds 25,000 shares, equivalent to about one percent of Sika's capital
* Said Sika management regards this fresh support as further corroboration of its course of defending the interests of all stakeholders
ZURICH, May 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,965 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, May 5 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group has hired investment banks to look at a possible public listing of shares, it said on Friday.