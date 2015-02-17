版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 17:44 BJT

BRIEF-Lem Holding CFO Julius Renk to leave company

Feb 17Lem Holding SA :

* CFO at LEM, Julius Renk has decided to leave the Company

* He will continue to assume full responsibility for LEM's financial year 2014/15 closing and will support the Company in the transition of the CFO responsibilities

* LEM has initiated the search process for a successor

Source text - bit.ly/1L5kzja

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐