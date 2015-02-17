BRIEF-Lem Holding CFO Julius Renk to leave company

Feb 17Lem Holding SA :

* CFO at LEM, Julius Renk has decided to leave the Company

* He will continue to assume full responsibility for LEM's financial year 2014/15 closing and will support the Company in the transition of the CFO responsibilities

* LEM has initiated the search process for a successor

