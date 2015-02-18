版本:
BRIEF-Expert System becomes technology partner of Google Cloud Platform

Feb 18Expert System SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has joined Google's partner program as technology partner of the Google Cloud platform

* The company will extend its semantic technology solution Cogito in the cloud platform of Google Source text for Eikon:

