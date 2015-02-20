版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings launches C$650 mln equity financing

Feb 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Launched a C$650 million equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
