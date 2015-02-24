BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon FY 2014 sales up 16.1 pct to CHF 3.22 bln

Feb 24 OC Oerlikon Corp AG Pfaeffikon :
* FY 2014 strong sales growth of 16.1 pct
* FY 2014 order intake up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million Swiss
francs ($3.20 billion)
* Says outlook 2015 at constant exchange rates: sales and
order intake to grow, profitability to be sustained
* FY 2014 sales increased by 16.1 pct to 3,215 million
francs (2013 restated: 2,770 million francs), while order intake
went up by 9.0 pct to 3,028 million francs (2013 restated: 2,779
million francs)
* FY 2014 net income, impacted by acquisition of Metco and
divestment of Advanced Technologies segment, stood at 202
million francs, around prior-year level (2013: 201 million
francs)
* Will propose an increase in dividends for 2014,
representing a payout of 0.30 Swiss francs per share
* Sees FY 2015 order intake to increase by around 10 pct
* Sees FY 2015 sales to increase by around 5 pct
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin to be sustained at prior-year
level
($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs)
