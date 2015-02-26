BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom open to all options for U.S. business - CEO

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom
* CEO says open to all options for U.S. business, says T-Mobile US well funded ahead of U.S. Spectrum auction Further company coverage:
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.