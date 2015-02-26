版本:
BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom open to all options for U.S. business - CEO

Feb 26 Deutsche Telekom

* CEO says open to all options for U.S. business, says T-Mobile US well funded ahead of U.S. Spectrum auction Further company coverage:
